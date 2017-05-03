 Top
    Famous guitarist dies at concert in honor of his 70th birthday - VIDEO

    Hampton had suffered a fatal heart attack in a truly bizarre scene

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bruce Hampton, who was known as the granddaddy of the jam scene for his energetic, eccentric guitar playing in a career that lasted five decades, died in Atlanta on Monday. He was 70.

    Report informs citing the BBC, in a truly bizarre scene, during a lengthy version of “Turn on Your Lovelight,” Hampton toppled over. He laid prone on the stage for several minutes as John Popper played harmonica and Warren Haynes and others laughed at the apparent stunt. But it wasn’t a joke. 

    Hampton had suffered a fatal heart attack. Bruce Hampton is known for his experimental surrealistic compositions. He performed in the genre of experimental rock and for his career released more than 20 records.

