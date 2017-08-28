 Top
    Famous French actress Mireille Darc dies

    She starred in Le grand blond avec une chaussure noire

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ French actress and fashion model Mireille Darc has died on Monday, aged 80, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    She starred as Christine in Le grand blond avec une chaussure noire and alongside Alain Delon in several films.

    For 15 years, Darc was Alain Delon's partner, but their relations was not formally registered.

    In recent years, the actress suffered from serious health problems, in particular, suffered three cerebral hemorrhages and two heart surgery.

