Famous actor Leonid Bronevoy dies

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The famous theater and cinema artist Leonid Sergeyevich Bronevoy died this morning at age of 88.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, said Lenkom theatre director Mark Varshaver where late actor worked.

"People's Artist of the USSR Leonid Sergeyevich Bronevoy passed away today at 7:30,” said Varshaver.

The date farewell ceremony and funeral will be determined later.

Bronevoy starred in the films Seventeen Moments of Spring, Pokrovsky Gates, The very same Munchhausen, Promised Heaven.