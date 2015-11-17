U.S. to hold exhibition of Azerbaijani Honored Artist

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Individual exhibition of Ismayil Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Honored Artist will be held in U.S.

Report informs, the exhibition will launch at Azerbaijan's House in New York on November 24.

Purpose of the exhibition is to establish friendship relations between Baku and New York.

Paintings of the Honored artist devoted to the Old City, Baku will be exhibited on 'Baku-In the Old City's pictures'.

Prominent painter, talented graphic designer Ismayil Mammadov seriously engaged in scenic painting.