European Mediterranean Music Academy to give a concert in Baku

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ European Mediterranean Music Academy will give a charity concert and master classes in Baku, Report was informed by the chief conductor of the Russian State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Vasily Safonov, Ayyub Guliyev.

He noted that the International Music Festival will be held on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of a great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli from September 18 to 28. As part of the anniversary celebration, a concert will be held in the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall on September 22. Symphonic works will be performed by the leadership of A.Guliyev. According to him, the European Mediterranean Music Academy will visit Azerbaijan to attend the anniversary event. The visit will take place on the initiative of Ministry of Culture and Tourism and by the organization of Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

European Mediterranean Music Academy gives free of charge master classes to the talented musicians living in the conflict zones or war regions to help their music activities.