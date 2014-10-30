European Film Festival kicks off in Baku

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Fifth European Film Festival kicked off in Baku today. The Festival will present modern films from 16 European countries, Report informs.

The European Film Festivals have been organized by the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan since 2010 and serve to further building and strengthening the cultural links between the European Union countries and Azerbaijan contributing to better mutual understanding.

"The European Film Festival is unique in that it draws upon the diverse and rich cultures of Europe. Culture is brings people together," EU Ambassador Malena Mard said on the eve of the Festival.

The programme of the European Film Festival includes the screening of films from 16 European Union countries (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom) and Azerbaijan. The films represents various genres – comedy, drama, documentary, animation.

The festival will last till November 9. Entrance to the movies is free of charge.