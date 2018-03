Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump's sketch has been sold for 29, 000 USD.

Report informs referring to foreign media, official website of Nate D. Sanders auction reads.

The bidding was $ 9, 000. Trump drew this sketch with a black marker for a charity organization in 2005.

In this picture, the US President displayed the Trump Tower in New York.