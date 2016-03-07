"Colonel" documentary will be shown in Poland

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ Presentation of documentary film "Colonel" shot by studio "Salname" of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan will be held in Warsaw on 14 March.

Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry.

The director of the film is Tahir Aliyev, author of the idea is Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Hasan Hasanov, screenwriter Ramil Alakbarov, operator Faiq Kerimov, composer Azer Hajialasgarli, producer Nazim Huseynov.

Filming was carried out in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Poland.