'Koroglu' opera staged in Turkey

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli "Koroglu" took place at Mersin State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Report informs, the show was held with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey, the State Opera and Ballet of Turkey and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY).

The opera was staged by the State Opera and Ballet of Mersin on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The premiere took place on January 9. During a January 12 a symphonic orchestra conducting has been performed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan,Professor Rauf Abdullayev.

The director of the play, presented by opera singers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, is Aflatun Nemetzade.

The show was attended by Secretary General of TÜRKSOY, Dusen Kaseinov and other officials.