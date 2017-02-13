David Bowie posthumously sweeps with 4 Grammy awards

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Just over a year after his death, David Bowie has racked up the most Grammy Award wins of any artist this year.

The rock icon's 25th and final album, Blackstar, picked up all five Grammys for which it was nominated at 59th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles: engineered album – non-classical, alternative music album, rock performance and rock song (the latter two for the title song).

Moreover, designer Jonathan Barnbrook, who shaped Blackstar’s package and leaflet, won the award for best recording package.

“Formation” of American singer Beyonce won 21st Grammy for her, this time for best music video.

David Bowie died on January 10 of last year at age 69, two days after release of his last album Blackstar.