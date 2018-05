Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci's The Savior of the World has been sold for $ 400 mln at Christie's auction in New York.

The Savior of the World described Prophet Jesus in blue clothing. He held a glass balloon in his left hand and lifted the other hand for blessing.

The art work was painted in about 1500.