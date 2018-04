Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Cookie' spectacle, staged on the motives of Russian national fairy tale, will be shown at Young Spectators Theatre.

Report was told in Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the information, the spectacle, staged by Elshad Rahimzade will be presented on May 31 and June 1.

Notably, Children's Musical Theatre acts under Azerbaijan State Children Philharmonic Society.