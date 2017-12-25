Comedy film "Kəklikotu" causes great interest of audience - PHOTO

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Comedy film Kəklikotu (Thyme) by Cinemazadeh arouse a great interest of audience.

Report informs, the film, shown in several movie theatres distinguished with attracting attention of audience.

This is proved by many viewers and capacity house. The film was welcomed by storm of applause in a number of movie theatres.

Due to the majority of viewers, all tickets have already been sold.

The reason is the film's interesting story line. According to the story line, uncle and nephew, who are on the way to capital city to sell fruits and vegetables, sell a package of thyme to another person by mistake. It reveals then that it is not thyme in the package, but dried marijuana. Just this adventure and the professional staff, has made the film to gain a great audience.

Moreover, Kəklikotu has also led to extensive discussions on social networks. So, social network users say that Kəklikotu is a successful screening. Many viewers draw attention to a successful casting.

Notably, the comedy is shown at movie theatres in "Ganjlik Mall", "28 Mall", "Aygun Mall", "Khamsa Park" ("Ganja"), "Amburan Mall", "Azerbaijan Cinema".