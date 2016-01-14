​CinemaPlus to open 5 more movie theaters

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ 5 more new movie theaters will managed by the premium cinema 'CinemaPlus'.

Report was told by Director General of the CinemaPlus, Zaur Darabzade.

According to him, the first cinema in the region will be launched this year in Ganja: "The 5th floor of 'Khamsa" Park mall (Nizami Ganjavi street, Ganja) has been provided with the necessary equipment. The movie theater with 5 saloons of 460 seats totally is equipped with 3D technologies. It's scheduled to open the largest theater with 9 saloons in 'Ganjlik mall' this year. This wil be the largest theater in the country. In addition, this year 'Amburan mall' will open a theater with 3 saloons.

Director General also added that in 2017, it is planned to open other 'CinemaPlus' theaters in 'Azerbaijan' cinema and Caspian Waterfront, which is currently being constructed behind Baku Sports Palace (the past Palace of Hand Games, Neftchilar Avenue).

Director General said that initiative on opening of five more movie theatres was put forward after the decree 'On reduction of entrepreneurial activity types, requiring special approval (license), simplification of procedures for issue of special approval (license) and provision of transparency' signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. 'By the way, prices will be suitable in theatres to support people spend their leisure time well', Z.Darabzade said.

Notably, in terms of economic problems around the world, including in Azerbaijan, people may have cultural recreation benefiting affordable terms of 'CinemaPlus' more, than going to restaurants and cafes requiring more expenses.

Currently,' CinemaPlus' operates only in '28 mall' Center.

On December 17, 2015, the '28 Cinema', which has already operated for 3 years, was renamed 'CinemaPlus'.