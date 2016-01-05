 Top
    ​CinemaPlus to hold pre-premiere screening of Disgusting Eight by Quentin Tarantino - VIDEO

    Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Jennifer Jason Leigh starred in the film

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani CinemaPlus will hold a closed pre-premiere screening of Disgusting Eight by Quentin Tarantino.

    Report informs, Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Jennifer Jason Leigh starred in the film.

    The story takes place after the Civil War.

    The event, which will take place tomorrow, will be a surprise in the style of Wild West. Entrepreneurs, large organizations, showbiz stars, prominent journalists and bloggers were invited to the ceremony.

    CinemaPlus is located at 45 Azadlig Avenue, 28 mall Shopping Center, the 5th floor.

