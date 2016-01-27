​CinemaPlus to display Kung Fu Panda 3

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ From January 28 Azerbaijani premium-class cinema theater CinemaPlus displays one of the most popular franchises in the world of animation - Kung Fu Panda 3.

Report informs, Panda Po has never experienced such incredible adventures before! Po's father, who has disappeared long ago, comes back in a new part of the movie, and together they go to a secret paradise of pandas, where they face many new hilarious characters. But when the supernatural villain Kai begins to kill kung fu masters throughout China, Po has to do the impossible - to teach an entire village of cheerful but clumsy relatives and turn them into the perfect detachment of Kung Fu Pandas!

CinemaPlus is located at 45 Azadlig Avenue the 5th floor of 28-mall Shopping Center.

Notably, last month the Azerbaijani premium-class cinema '28 Cinema' was renamed. The new name of the theater is 'CinemaPlus'.