​Chocolatier Nicolas to give exclusive master class in Baku

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ A famous chocolatier Nicolas is to give exclusive master class at the Museum Center in Baku.

Report was informed by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the chocolatier is to give his master class on September 5-6.

He will present a series of master classes, creating chocolate miracles. The master classes will be given by the founder of Nicolas Chocolate Museum well-known chocolatier Nikolay Popov.