 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Chocolatier Nicolas to give exclusive master class in Baku

    The chocolatier to present a series of master classes, creating chocolate miracles

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ A famous chocolatier Nicolas is to give exclusive master class at the Museum Center in Baku.

    Report was informed by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the chocolatier is to give his master class on September 5-6.

    He will present a series of master classes, creating chocolate miracles. The master classes will be given by the founder of Nicolas Chocolate Museum well-known chocolatier Nikolay Popov.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi