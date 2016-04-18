Charlie Chaplin museum opens in Switzerland

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Charlie Chaplin Museum opened in Switzerland on April 17, 2016, paying tribute to the London-born comedian who was one of Hollywood's most important early stars.

Report informs, Chaplin's World, which has been in planning for 15 years, opened in the pretty village of Corsier-sur-Vevey on Lake Geneva, some 15 miles from Lausanne.

In the museum there are relicas of the giant machinery in his 1936 film Modern Times (something Woody Allen paid homage to in Sleeper). Allen, who features as a model in the museum, said of Chaplin's 1928 film The Circus: "The Circus” is just a wonderful good time. The jokes and the execution of them are so brilliant and so uncluttered by anything that can date it. Social ideas and satire on the mores of the time date all the time. His stuff is so beautifully done, and it’s as fresh as can be.

The immersive museum also allows visitors to experience being in a cabin teetering on the edge of a cliff, as Chaplin did in Gold Rush.

"He wanted people to remember him. That's why he did the films and he did it in such a perfectionist way," Chaplin's 62-year-old son Eugene told AFP reporter Nina Larson, adding: "I think he would be pleased."

Chaplin, who was born in Walworth, South London, on April 16, 1889, died aged 88 on Christmas Day 1977.

The museum is on the vast estate of Manoir de Ban, where Chaplin spent the final 25 years of his life with his wife Oona and their eight children.