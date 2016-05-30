Caucasian jazz festival to be held in Georgia

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Caucasian jazz festival will be held in Georgia from 8 to 11 June. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the event, which is held in Georgia for the seventh time, will be held in Tbilisi and in the fortress of Rabati in Akhaltsikhe.

Together with Georgian jazz musicians the festival will be attended by artists from the United States, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia at various festival venues, organizers said.

For the first time in Georgia in the framework of the festival, from June 1 to 14 inclusive, a joint training program of famous American jazz saxophonist and teacher Jamie Ebersolda and a two-week educational program of the Tbilisi State Conservatory will be held.

Teachers of University of Louisville (USA) - Musicians Michael Trace (saxophone) and Craig Wagner (guitar) will conduct it.

In addition, round tables planned with the participation of music experts from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany and the United States .

Gala concert of the Caucasus Jazz Festival will be held on June 11 at the fortress Rabati.

Organizer of the festival - NGO Art Bridge, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia and Tbilisi City Hall.

Partners of Kavkaz Jazz Festival 2016 are also Turkish Cultural Centre Yunus Emre, the Tbilisi State Conservatory. V. Sarajishvili, the Goethe Institute and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Georgia.