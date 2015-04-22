Cannes Film Festival jury confirmed

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 68th International Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13-24.

Report informs that the jury of the festival is known.

Ethan and Joel Coen brothers will head the jury. The jury including Hollywood stars will watch 17 films during the festival.

Azerbaijani pavilion will be featured in the event for the fifth time.

The delegation consisting of a group of film figures will represent Azerbaijan by the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Producers, directors, actors and other film figures will hold meetings and discuss joint projects in the pavilion where our national films will be shown.