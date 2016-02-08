Bus explodes on London bridge terrifying people was for a movie

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Filming for The Foreigner has been slammed after a bus was blown up in London.

Report informs citing the British media, the Jackie Chan fronted movie is currently in production in the capital and earlier today a bus was driven along Lambeth Bridge before its roof was blown off in a shocking explosion.

Onlookers slammed the filming as reminiscent of the 7/7 London bombings, when terrorists attacked the public transport network in the nation's capital, killing 52 people.

One took to Twitter to share the horrific feelings they experienced when they saw the bus explode.

"Was far enough away from Lambeth bridge to see bus blow up but not why, genuinely felt it in pit of my stomach."

Another added: "Hey film types next time you blow up a bus on Lambeth bridge maybe tell us first so children in park aren't freaked?"

"Just watched a bus blow up on Lambeth bridge to find out its for a film," said a third adding a terrified emoji.