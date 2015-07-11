Brochures about Shaki published in Bulgaria

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria, brochures about Shaki city fraternized with Gabrovo, were published in the Bulgarian language.

Report was told by the Azerbaijani Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Brochures were published on the base of information and photos sent by Shaki City Executive Power. The information about the history of the region, Shaki Khan Palace, Lower and Upper Caravanserai, Juma mosque, Albanian temple in the village of Kish and so was placed in the brochures. They also provide information on the relationship between Shaki and Gabrovo and have been sent to Bulgarian public and private institutions, diplomatic representations, as well as more than 30 libraries.