British comedy actor dies at 90

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ British comedy legend Sir Ken Arthur Dodd has died at the age of 90. Report informs citing the foreign media, his publicist has confirmed this morning.

The star, famous for his epic stand-up shows, as well as his Diddy Men and tickling stick, died just days after leaving hospital. Sir Ken spent more than six weeks in the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital earlier this year, following a chest infection, leaving at the end of February.

Notably, K.A. Dodd has played a role in films such as "Alice in the Land of Wonders" and "Doctor Kim". He also gained popularity with his stand-ups.

In the 1960s he earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the world's longest ever joke-telling session.