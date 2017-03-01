BHOS students on stage of Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Just for one evening, students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) turned into theatre actors. For the very first time, they put a play on the stage, which was shown at the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre. The performance adapted for stage was based on the two-act play “The Tale of Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and the Celebrated Sorcerer, Dervish Mastali Shah” by a greatest Azerbaijani author, playwright and philosopher Mirza Fatali Akhundzade. Representatives of SOCAR management, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Azerbaijan Republic, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and other higher educational institutions as well as managers, teachers and undergraduates of the Higher School, and members of the performing students’ families attended the event.

Opening the gathering, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that study at the Higher School is not limited exclusively to receiving high-quality engineering education; BHOS management and teachers pay close attention to the students’ social, cultural and personal development. “Our undergraduates are interested in politics, history, music, literature and arts and try themselves in various fields. They possess versatile talents, and the play the students perform today once again proves that they are gifted young people,” said Elmar Gasimov.

The audience met students’ acting in the famous and popular satirical play with keen interest and greeted with applause. The idea to produce a theatrical performance with participation of the Higher School students was put forward by the Rector Elmar Gasimov and enthusiastically accepted by BHOS undergraduates. The Higher School teacher, Ph.D. in Arts Studies Kamala Mehdiyeva was the performance producer; Stage Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre, People’s Artist Marahim Farzalibekov was the art director; and Honored Worker of Culture of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Askerov was the production designer.

The following BHOS students played the roles: Asiman Sayidzadeh (Monsieur Jordan), Emin Balashov (Khatamkhan aga), Sevinj Gafarli (Sharafnise khanum), Afsane Zeynally (Shahrabanu khanum), Nijat Gasanov (Shahbaz bek), Simuzar Babazadeh (Gulchohra), Zarifa Orujeva (Khanperi), Niyaz Ahmedzadeh (Dervish Mastali Shah), Yashar Mustafayev (Gulmali), and Farhad Gadimov and Leyla Rzayeva (dancers).