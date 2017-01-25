Belarus and Uzbekistan soloists will perform at Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theatre

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ G.Puccini’s opera La Boheme will be performed at Azerbaijan Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre on February 4.

Report was informed in Theater’s press service.

Leading soloists of the Theatre, Honored Artists Afag Abbasova (Mimi), Inara Babayeva (Musetta), Peoples Artist Ali Asgarov (Alchindoro), soloists Tural Agasiyev (Schaunard), Talat Huseynov (Collen) will perform main characters.

According to information, Theatre’s management invited soloists of Belarussian and Uzbekistani theatres to perform two main parties. Soloist of Belarus National Academic Big Opera and Ballet Theatre, Vladimir Gromov will perform Marcello party of the play. People’s Artist of Uzbekistan, soloist of Big Opera and Ballet Theatre named after A. Navai, Ramiz Usmanov has been invited to Baku for the first time. R.Usmanov will perform Rodolfo party.

Javanshir Jafarov is conductor of the opera spectacle.