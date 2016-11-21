 Top
    Baku will play host to Azerbaijan Fashion Week

    The event will be supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ New season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week will be held in November.

    Report informs,  it was said at a press conference today.

    The event will be supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism: "Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, France and Russia will be represented at the event. 15 designers' collection will be shown during the Fashion Week. 

    Notably, the four-day event will take place at Stone Chronicle Museum at 19:00 Baku time.

