Azerbaijan will host 'The voice of youth' festival

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism will hold "The voice of youth" festival on February 2, dedicated to the Youth Day.

Report was informed by Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Presidential scholars' concerts, as well exhibitions, meetings with young writers will be held as part of the meetings on February 2 and 6.

Festival events will also be held in Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre, the International Mugam Centre, National Library, Sumgait State Musical Drama Theatre, Masalli "ASAN life" complex, Cultural Center of Sabirabad region.