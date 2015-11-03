Baku will host exhibition on the occasion of anniversaries of two famous actors

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Museum of Theatre named after Jafar Jabbarli prepared exhibition on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of Bashir Safaroglu and the 60th anniversary of Afaq Bashirgyzy.

The exhibition will be presented in musical theater on November 7.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Afaq Bashirgyzy comedy "The day before the wedding" will be show at the Azerbaijan State Museum of Theatre.

Prior to that, exhibition, prepared by the staff of the museum theater will be presented at the lobby.

The exhibition will present documents, photographs reflecting the life and career of father and daughter.