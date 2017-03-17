Baku will host 7-day Novruz Festival

© Report.az

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host Novruz Festival from March 20 to 26, organized by the National Tourism Promotion Bureau.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

As a part of the Novruz Festival, over 40 art staffs from different regions of Azerbaijan and famous singers will give a concert in Sabir baghi during seven days.

In addition, craftsmen dealing with various areas will demonstrate their art works as well as opportunity will be created to taste samples of national cuisine. Also, athletes, acrobats, wizards will perform.

Horse racing to be organized in the framework of the festival. Thoroughbred Karabakh horse will be shown.

The National Tourism Promotion Bureau invites the city residents and guests of Baku to join the festivities.