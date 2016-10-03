Baku to host exhibition dedicated to Sergei Yesenin

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 5, the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku will host an exhibition "My Land, thoughtful and gentle ..." dedicated to the 121st anniversary of the famous Russian poet Sergei Yesenin.

Report informs citing the press service of the International Cultural Centre, it includes photographs, paintings, drawings, sculptures, documents, prints and artefacts from the collections of the State Museum named after S.Esenin in Konstantinovo village, Ryazan region. The exposure provided by this museum, will be demonsrated for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition was organized by the Russian Embassy and representation office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Ryazan Region, the Directorate of the State Museum named after S. Esenin in Ryazan.

The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Ryazan region Vitaly Popov, Director of the State Museum named after S. Yesenin, Boris Johanson, famous, literary scholars, cultural figures, public and media representatives.