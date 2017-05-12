 Top
    Baku will host culture days of several countries

    Culture Days will take place during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Gamesб еру National Tourism Promotion Bureau will organize a series of cultural events in Athletes village, Media Center of Games and Sabir Garden.

    Report informs referring to the press service of National Tourism Promotion Bureau.

    On May 13, starting from 10:00 as part of the Iranian Culture Days, museum exhibits of this country, craftsmen works and national cuisine will be demonstrated.

    At 19.00 will be a concert of Iranian artists. During the event the participation of the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, other officials and athletes are expected.

    As part of the Islamic Games, culture days of Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, Turkey and other countries will be held in Sabir Garden.

    Each day a concert with the participation of well-known Azerbaijani performers will be presented.

