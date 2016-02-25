​Baku to host a concert of Azerbaijani and French musicians

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 29, Centre of Contemporary Art YARAT will host an Evening of jazz and mugam on the occasion of the French musician Pierre de Tregomain's first visit to Baku.

Report informs citing press service of French Embassy in Azerbaijan, a concert organized by the Embassy jointly with the French Institute and the Centre for Contemporary Art YARAT, will be attended by Azerbaijani and French musicians.

The evening program will include both mugham compositions, traditional music and jazz, contemporary works, including compositions by Pierre de Tregomain, Azerbaijan kamancha player Elnur Mikayilov and musical improvisation.

Entrance to the concert is free.