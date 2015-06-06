Baku hosts 6th international Maiden Tower arts festival

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ The 6th International Maiden Tower Arts Festival will be held in Baku on June 11-14.

Report informs, initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the festival has been organized since 2010 with the view of the global promotion of the Maiden Tower, which was included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2000 and considered the symbol of Baku.

Maiden Tower compositions of 27 artists and gazelle compositions of 17 artists will be showcased at this year`s festival.

More than 20 artists from 18 countries participated in the first festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, “Icherisheher” State History and Architecture Reserve Administration under the Cabinet of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Museum of Modern Art. The second festival held in 2011 brought 25 well-known artists from 20 countries together. They decorated the Maiden Tower models with their own national ornaments and created the works reflecting the synthesis of various cultures and traditions. Exhibited in different countries around the world these unique works became an important tool to promote the Maiden Tower as a part of the universal cultural heritage.