Baku to host 1st International Documentary Film Festival

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ On October 12-19, Baku will host 1st International Documentary Film Festival "DocuBaku".

Report informs citing the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, such an event will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan for the first time and organized in parallel with the annual Festival of European Cinema, traditionally held in Baku.

As expected, the audience will be able to watch more than 20 documentary films of European and Azerbaijani directors. This year the festival will be devoted to the topic of tolerance.

Within the framework of the festival, meetings with European directors, various seminars on documentary films will be organized.