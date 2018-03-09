Baku to display works of artist painting with feet

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The opening of the collection of painter Samira Salmanova who works with her feet will take place at the Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ) in Baku.

Report was informed at the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, the opening ceremony will take place on March 16, at 15:00.

Notably, Samira was born in 1981 with diagnosis of cerebral palsy. She can’t move, stand on her feet, take anything by hands, speak but can hear. Despite all these physical disabilities, Samira creates remarkable paintings with her feet thumbs.

She has made a great achievement at the International “Philanthropy Foundation” exhibition held in Moscow in 2002.

The most precious works of Samira were demonstrated at the State Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow and had been accepted into the fund.

At present, Samira is an active member of "Disabled Women", "International Cooperation of Disabled People" and other organizations.