    Baku pupils stage Shakespeare's "King Lear" in English - PHOTOS

    Under the leadership of school teachers, 30 students took part in the performance

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku pupils staged Shakespeare's "King Lear" play in English language.

    Report informs, the performance has been staged in secondary school No. 7 named after Mammad Rahim in Sabail district, Baku city.

    Under the leadership of school teachers, 30 students of 5-6th grade took part in performance.

    The stage presentation was attended by administration, teachers, parents and students.

    The event was followed by a concert of the students.

    In the end, the students were given certificates.

