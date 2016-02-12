Baku pupils stage Shakespeare's "King Lear" in English - PHOTOS

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku pupils staged Shakespeare's "King Lear" play in English language.

Report informs, the performance has been staged in secondary school No. 7 named after Mammad Rahim in Sabail district, Baku city.

Under the leadership of school teachers, 30 students of 5-6th grade took part in performance.

The stage presentation was attended by administration, teachers, parents and students.

The event was followed by a concert of the students.

In the end, the students were given certificates.