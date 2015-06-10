Baku hosts exhibition of Azerbaijani national costumes

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition of Azerbaijani national costumes opened in "Park Bulvar" shopping and entertainment center of Baku city.

Report informs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism states.

As reported, "Youth Education, Training, Career and Development Center" Public Association started the project of "An exhibition of national costumes of Azerbaijan" on the eve of "Baku-2015" the First European Games, in the framework of the first grand competition announced by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The aim of the project is to give an idea to the tourists that will come to the first European Games, about national costumes, traditions and culture of the country.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Information and Public relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, Vugar Shikhammadov said that the project contributes to the promotion of Azerbaijani national heritage on the eve of the first European Games.

The event was followed by a demonstration of national dances.

Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge. Each visitor can be photographed by using the national costumes.

The exhibition will run for 2 weeks.