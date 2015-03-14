 Top
    Baku Fashion Nights 2015 kicks off - PHOTOS

    The event is helding on March 13-15

    Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ Baku Fashion Nights 2015 have been started in the Excelsior Hotel Baku on March 13, Report informs.

    According to the information, organizational support for the Baku Fashion Nights 2015 has been provided by FMS Models.

    The Baku Fashion Nights 2015 introduces a new collection of Fakhriya Khalafova, as well as collections of Fashion Couture by Ulker Huseynova, La Couture Baku, Hokuma by Hokuma Hajıyeva and Magura by Gulshan Ibrahimova.

    Report presents the photo report from the gorgeous event. 

