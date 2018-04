Paris. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani singer Tarana Monbarbut will perform in Paris.

The Western European bureau of Report News Agency informs, a concert program called "The Spirit of Azerbaijan" will be held at the Pixel Theater on January 21, February 4 and February 11, March 18 and April 8.

T. Monbarbut will perform 15 songs in French and Azerbaijani languages to take the French music lovers to a virtual trip to the Land of Fire.