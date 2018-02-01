Azerbaijani singer performs in memory of Dmitry Hvorostovsky

© Report

Moscow. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Concert of the Azerbaijan's Honored Artist, solo singer of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia Dinara Aliyeva was held in Tchaikovsky Concert Hall.

Russia bureau of Report News Agency informs.

The opera concert was dedicated to the memory of the untimely deceased Russian tenor Dmitry Hvorostovsky, with whom Aliyeva have worked the last 2 years of his life. According to the singer's own confession, she had been preparing for the concert for a long time, and it became an important milestone in her creative work.

At the evening, Aliyeva sang arias from the great operas of Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini.

Members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Moscow have attended the event to support her.