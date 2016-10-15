Azerbaijani sculptor seeks to immortalize memory of Turkish coup attempt victims

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Well-known Azerbaijani sculptor Said Rustam developed project aimed at immortalizing memory of Turkish citizens killed during coup attempt on July 15.

Report informs citing Haber7, the sculptor met senior assistant of Turkish president Yalçın Topçu to discuss the issue.

Project “History-maker brothers” developed by Azerbaijani artist is expected to be presented to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Notably, S.Rustam is author of sculptures placed in different regions of Turkey.