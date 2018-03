Baku.3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani producer Elchin Musaoghlu will be a member of jury at 8th TRT Documentary Awards Festival, which will be held in Istanbul on May 12-16.

Report was told in the 'Azerbayjanfilm' studio.

Notably, Elchin Musaoghlu's 'The 40th Door' (40-ci qapi) and 'Nabat' full-length feature films have been presented at the most prestigious film festivals around the world and won a number of awards.