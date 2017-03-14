 Top
    Azerbaijani pianist to present new album in Istanbul

    First promotional concert in Europe was held in Mozarthaus Vienna

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ New album by Honored Artist Islam Manafov, consisting of works of famous composer Frédéric Chopin, will be presented in Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall in Istanbul.

    Report informs citing the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD).

    The presentation will take place on March 25.

    The CD-album, made under the direction of 10-time Grammy Award winner, legendary producer Christopher Alder in Beethoven Hall in Hanover, Germany, has already put on sale in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and other countries.

    Notably, Islam Manafov, assistant professor of the Baku Music Academy, has been living and working in Turkey for many years.

