Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani pianist, rector of Baku Music Academy Farkhad Badalbeyli has performed to a standing ovation at a concert of Ukrainian national ensemble ‘Kiev’s soloists’ at Lysenko Philharmonic Hall in Kiev.

Report informs, the concert was conducted by famous cellist Dmitriy Yablonskiy.

The program included works by Bach, Mendelsohn, Bartholdi, Shostakovich, Britten, and Vagif Mustafazadeh.