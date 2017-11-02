 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani mugham master and French jazzman release joint album

    This is an outstanding event in the music world

    Paris. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Well-known mugham master Gochaq Asgarov and French jazzman Pierre de Tregoman have released a joint album MUĞHAM SOULS. On this occasion a concert will be organized in Paris.

    France bureau of Report News Agency informs, concert will be organized with support of Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France at the Saint-Julien-le-Pauvre church, November 26.

    Release of the disk in Italy is an outstanding event in music world. The album features successful synthesis of jazz with mugham that UNESCO recognized as  the masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

    Two masters will be accompanied at the concert by Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha), Kamran Karimov (naghara), Vasif Huseynzade (piano).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi