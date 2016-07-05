Azerbaijani masters will attend International Fireworks Festival in Moscow

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani masters of fireworks will take part in the II International Fireworks Festival "Rostec".

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, the festival will be held in Moscow on 23 and 24 July.

This year, the performances of the participants will be devoted to the cinema.

The best pyrotechnic teams from Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Malta, Portugal, Russia, France and Estonia will compete in the art of launching fireworks. Total participants will produce more than 50,000 volleys, using 25 tons of pyrotechnics.

The height of the fireworks will reach 300 meters.