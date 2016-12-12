Azerbaijani films shown at international festival in India

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Dərs" (Lesson) and "Onun atası" (His father) fiction films were included in competition program of 5th Delhi International Film Festival 2016.

Report informs referring to the press service of "Azerbaijanfilm".

According to information,both films supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has been recorded at the "Azerbaijanfilm " studio.

Scriptwriters of "Dərs" are Elza Agayeva and Anastasia Volkova, stage directors Rafig Aliyev and Javid Tavakkul, composer Tunzala Aghayeva.

"Onun atası" included in the anthology of short films in "40th parallel".

The film's scriptwriter and director is Zamin Mammadov, executive producer Rahim Sadigov, producer Mushfig Hatamov.