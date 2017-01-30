Azerbaijani films displayed at international festival in Bulgaria

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani films were shown at the 9th “Sofia MENAR” international festival in Bulgaria

Report informs citing the “Azərbaycanfilm” studio, Azerbaijani films gala was held as a part of the event.

Bulgarian state and government officials, MPs, representatives of the country's leading NGOs and mass media, heads of diplomatic corps accredited in Sofia, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova, representatives and members of the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Friendship Society attended the event.

Qırmızı bağ (The Red Garden) full-length feature film and Qonşu qadın (Lady Next Door), Kədərim (My Sorrow), Yuxarıda və aşağıda (Above and Below), Dmitrov küçəsi 86 (Dmitrov 86), included in 4.1 Şəhər Motivləri (Urban Motives) anthology film demonstrated during the festival. Azerbaijani films were shown as a part of the program "In Focus: Central Asia and Azerbaijan".

The films shown at the festival were produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.