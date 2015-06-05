Azerbaijani film demonstrated at the 5th "New Vision" Short Film Festival

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, in the cinema "Kiev" was held 5th International Short Film Festival "New Vision". Report informs referring to information given by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in the festival Azerbaijan was represented by animated film "Old clock" ("Köhnə saat"), filmed at the studio "Azanfilm." Director and screenplay by Javid Ahadov, producer of the film is Fariz Ahmadov.

9-minute film shown in the Azeri language with Ukrainian subtitles and aroused the interest of the audience.

Demonstration of the film attended by members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Ukraine and representatives of youth organizations.

During the festival, filmmakers and audiences will be able to view the best short films of the world, as well meet new authors.