​Azerbaijani film days to be held in Vienna

Baku. 8 October.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani “Nabat” and “Akhinla ashaghi” feature films are shown at main competition program of LET’S CEE International Film Festival in Austria.

Report informs, the Festival demonstrating films of Central and Eastern Europe with high artistic representation began on October 1 in Vienna and lasts up to October 11.

Azerbaijani film day will be held on October 9. Azerbaijani films will be shown on that day. Meeting of Azerbaijani delegation with European film producers, journalists and critics participating in the Festival planned.

Mushfig Hatamov, Director of “Azerbaijanfilm” film studio and representatives of the Film studio will intend Festival.

LET’S CEE Festival gives favorable opportunity for producers to present new projects.

“Nabat” and “Akhinla ashaghi” films produced by “Azerbaijanfilm” film studio named after J.Jabbarli under support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.